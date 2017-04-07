St. Pete pier project wins city council approval

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Mayor Rick Kriseman has won the approval of the St. Petersburg City Council to spend $14 million on the controversial new St. Petersburg Pier.

The council has authorized staff to approach Pinellas County to reallocate $14 million in tax increment financing for the Pier District, transportation and parking.

Council members voted unanimously on approving a five-year agreement between the city and Colliers International, the firm that’s supposed to handle operations for the new project.

They also voted to accept the agreement, allowing the contractor to work on other plans to secure vendors for the pier.

They also approved a $75,000 agreement to hire artist Janet Echelman to install her sculptures around the pier.

