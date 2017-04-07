Service dog in training missing, escapes during Orlando airport screening

ORLANDO, Fla.(WESH) —The search is on for a service dog in training who ran from the Orlando airport and out the door.

An independent canine unit searched Thursday for 3-year-old Scarlett.

Kaitlyn Wakefield said Scarlett is her life. The dog is in training to alert Wakefield because of fainting spells.

Wakefield said a TSA agent told her to take off the dog’s vest and other items when they were going through screening at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

A TSA spokesperson said the dog’s vest should not have been removed. They said the agent will be retrained.

