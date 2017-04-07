Sen. Bill Nelson asks Senate colleagues to approve VA clinic for New Port Richey

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Senator Bill Nelson has asked his colleagues in the Senate to approve a new the Department of Veterans Affairs’ outpatient clinic in New Port Richey.

In a letter to the Senate’s Environment and Public Works committee, he writes the following:

“Florida’s veterans on the Suncoast have been waiting three years for a new Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Outpatient Clinic in New Port Richey,” said Nelson. “The approval of this lease and others is now before your Committee. I ask that you approve it as soon as possible so that our Florida veterans can access the high quality care they need and deserve.”

Congress had already authorized the General Services administration execute the leases for dozens of new VA clinics, but eight of those leases, including the lease in New Port Richey, must be approved by both the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee due to their costs. The lease for the New Port Richey clinic exceeds $2.85 million.

In March, the House panel approved all eight leases, but the Senate committee has not acted.

