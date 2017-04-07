Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: March 27 to March 31

(WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed two Tampa Bay eateries from March 27 to March 31, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.

China Wok located at 14361 Spring Hill Dr. in Spring Hill

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included cooked rice stored at 78° and cut cabbage.

Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the reach-in freezer. This included: raw chicken and beef stored over vegetables, raw chicken was stored over sauces.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was found on the floor at the front counter, 13 live roaches were found on the bottom side of the back prep table, 7 live roaches were found on the back of a 3-compartment sink, 1 live roach was found under a freezer in the kitchen, 2 live roaches were found under a small chest freezer on the cook’s line.

Rodent droppings were found on top of a pipe by the hand sink in the back of kitchen, and on the back side of a small chest freezer.

Shell eggs were held at room temperature with an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

March 30, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations

China House located at 13074 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville

March 30, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 31 violations

Pesticide labeled for household use only was present in the establishment.

Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit in the reach in cooler, this included noodles, chicken, pork, shrimp, and shell eggs.

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat egg rolls in the reach in cooler.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found: 1 live roach was found climbing on a wall by the hand sink, 1 live roach was on the floor under the hand sink, 1 live roach was on top of the refrigerator, one live roach was on a pipe underneath a 3-compartment sink, and 1 live roach was under a bucket in the corner next to the hand sink.

A toxic substance was improperly stored in the smoker on the cook’s line.

The bathroom facility was not clean.

Dead roaches were found on premises: 10 dead roaches were underneath a hand sink, 16 dead roaches were found in a corner next to a hand sink, 4 dead roaches were found next to a refrigerator, 7 dead roaches were found on the side of a reach-in cooler, 7 dead roaches were found under a 3-compartment sink, and 2 were dead by the restroom.

Grease was found accumulated on the kitchen floor and under cooking equipment.

Raw animal food was stored above unwashed produce in the cooler.

March 31, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 9 violations

The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from March 27, to March 31, 2017.

Garbage was not placed in a receptacle for storage until pick up to make it inaccessible to insects and rodents.

Employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.

An employee began working with food and handling clean equipment without first washing their hands.

Live, small flying insects (fruit flies) were found in the kitchen and wait station.

Potentially hazardous food had no time marking, so the time removed from temperature control could not be determined.

Food with mold-like growth was found on sauce in the walk-in cooler.

An employee began working with food, handling clean equipment without first washing their hands.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse, this included cut lettuce, tuna, salmon, prime rib, and grouper.

The bathroom facility was not clean, both the toilet and sink.

The pizza peel was stored on top of the soiled oven between uses.

A Stop Sale Order was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse, this included: sauce, pasta, BBQ, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, also meatballs, sausage, and salami.

Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 20 dry rodent droppings were found behind the bottled beer well in the bar, and 10 dry rodent droppings were found under the liquor bottles in the cabinet.

There was an accumulation of a black-green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.

Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 were found in a crack of the wall next to draft system, and 13 were just sitting dormant.

Potentially hazardous food was identified that had no time marking so the time removed from temperature control could not be determined.

The interior of the refrigerator was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.

The wall was soiled with an accumulation of black debris in dishwashing area.

Food was contaminated by an employee and continued to be served.

Food was being stored in the ice used for drinks.

Raw chicken and beef was stored over ready-to-eat fries in the vertical cooler in the kitchen.

A Stop Sale Order was issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. The ice machine had a mold-like substance at top of the machine.

About 15 small flying insects were found in the back of the kitchen across from a 3-compartment sink.

An accumulation of black-green mold-like substance was found inside of the ice bin.

An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves to work with food.

