Protesters in Sarasota to rally against US airstrikes in Syria

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Protest organizers in Sarasota are holding a rally on Friday in response to the Trump administration’s deadly airstrikes in Syria.

The demonstration will began at the Unconditional Surrender statute at 5 pm.

“The Trump regime is bombing Syria. We must not fall for the lies and propaganda. Trump’s war is not about democracy or humanitarian intervention. Trump’s war is about U.S. superiority and domination. Just like the rest of his agenda, his attack on Syria is about white supremacy and increasing the profits of the billionaires,” wrote one of the organizers on Facebook.

The airstrikes were ordered against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in retaliation to this week’s chemical weapons attack that killed at least 72 civilians, including 20 children.

“For 16 years the U.S. has destroyed the Middle East, leading to the greatest refugee crisis in history and the rise of ISIS. More bombs is not the answer. Trump bombing Syria is a great danger to the people of the world. We must come together and resist!”

The strikes were met with both praise and criticism as lawmakers across Florida weighed in on the president’s decision.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on the protests as they take place.

