Protesters in Sarasota to rally against US airstrikes in Syria

By Published:
Unrelated file photo. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Protest organizers in Sarasota are holding a rally on Friday in response to the Trump administration’s deadly airstrikes in Syria.

The demonstration will began at the Unconditional Surrender statute at 5 pm.

“The Trump regime is bombing Syria. We must not fall for the lies and propaganda. Trump’s war is not about democracy or humanitarian intervention. Trump’s war is about U.S. superiority and domination. Just like the rest of his agenda, his attack on Syria is about white supremacy and increasing the profits of the billionaires,” wrote one of the organizers on Facebook.

The airstrikes were ordered against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in retaliation to this week’s chemical weapons attack that killed at least 72 civilians, including 20 children.

“For 16 years the U.S. has destroyed the Middle East, leading to the greatest refugee crisis in history and the rise of ISIS. More bombs is not the answer. Trump bombing Syria is a great danger to the people of the world. We must come together and resist!”

The strikes were met with both praise and criticism as lawmakers across Florida weighed in on the president’s decision.  

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on the protests as they take place.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s