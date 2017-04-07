Polk State College student arrested after apparent threats to shoot up campus

By Published:
Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old Polk State College student was arrested on Wednesday after police say she threatened to kill or injure fellow students via social media.

Using the alias “Dakota Tuck,” Scarlett Tuck of Winter Haven posted two threatening messages on Facebook this week, one which read “If I don’t pass math I’m gonna shoot the school up” and another posted the next day, which states “I failed my math test so don’t come to school tomorrow.”

The student, who is currently enrolled in the school’s math program, told detectives she did not intend to kill or injure anyone on the campus and that the posts were authored based on her academic frustrations.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail on Thursday and released shortly after on a $5,000 bond.

