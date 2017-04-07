Police update case of missing Tampa teen Hailey Acierno

MOBILE USERS CAN WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE HERE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward will hold a press conference at the ranger station at Flatwoods Park on Friday at 11:30 am to provide an update on the search for 17-year-old Hailey Acierno.

Hailey, who suffers from bipolar disorder, was last seen at her New Tampa home ten days ago.

She may be a wearing brown, yellow and orange M&M backpack.

Her parents say she is desperately in need of her medication and fear for the worst.

“When she is not on her medicine, she can barely form a sentence. However, I fully believe God is listening, and I fully believe that if we keep praying, she is going to come home,” Lisa Acierno told WFLA.

Her parents also told us they have no tips or clues as to her whereabouts, but that she is known to frequent the areas of New Tampa and Wiregrass.

The search for the teen intensified this week as multiple law enforcement agencies including the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission combed through thousands of acres in Flatwood Park on Thursday to try to locate Acierno, who visited the park often to be with friends or alone with nature, to no avail.

Billboards were set up in several locations in an effort to find the teen.

Right now, there is a $25,000 reward being offered by the Yerrid Law Firm for any information that helps to return Hailey home safely.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES