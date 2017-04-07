Police: Clearwater teacher viewed child pornography on school-issued laptop

By Published:
Largo Police Department

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police have found multiple images of child pornography on a school-issued laptop given to a Clearwater teacher, who was arrested in March for possession of child pornography.

Robert James Plotkin, 57, faces ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count tampering with physical evidence after his roommate discovered explicit images on her computer several weeks ago and contacted authorities.

After a lengthy investigation, Plotkin, a sixth grade math and science teacher at Clearwater Intermediate School, was eventually arrested and two of his school-issued laptops were seized for forensic examination.

Upon analysis, a forensics team discovered one of the laptops, provided by the school board for lesson planning and other school-related functions, contained multiple images of child pornography, which were linked to Plotkin.

Police say they have no reason to believe Plotkin was viewing these images during school hours.

