Man fined after taking pet snakes for walk on leashes

KDLT Published:

(KDLT) When we’re out and about with our pets, most owners know they need to have their furry friends wear a leash. But what about animals you wouldn’t think to put a leash on?

A Sioux Falls, South Dakota man says he’s now fighting the city after receiving nearly $200 in fines this weekend for his pet snakes.

Jerry Kimball calls his pets “misunderstood” and often takes a few of his nine snakes out in public to interact with curious bystanders.

“People have a fear of snakes, but I want to change that, that’s my mission,” he said.

This past weekend, he brought a few to Falls Park, drawing quite a large crowd.

The slithery creatures also caught the attention of a Sioux Falls animal control officer.

“He was like technically you have to have your snakes on a leash. And I was like, ‘Sir they don’t make such an item,” said Kimball.

Kimball was cited for two of his ball pythons “running at large.”

Click here to read more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s