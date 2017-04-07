Largo cops arrest 63-year-old man during undercover operation to catch predators online

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Largo police have arrested a 63-year-old man after they went undercover to catch child predators online.
They responded to a sexually explicit advertisement on Craigslist and came in contact with the poster, Mark Harold Schmitz.
They told Schmitz several times he was chatting with a 14-year-old boy, but he continued correspondence and requested a meeting with the fake underage boy.
He sent the undercover detectives a photo of himself, which helped detectives identify him during the meeting on March 31 at restaurant in Largo.
Schmitz allegedly came to the restaurant with the intention of meeting a 14-year-old boy, but was cornered by detectives and confessed to his involvement in the incident.
He was arrested and charged with the following crimes:
– Traveling to meet a minor
– 1 counts of using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child
– Unlawful use of 2-way communication device
– Misrepresentation of age while using a computer to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child
