Lakeland student wins national and state Missing Children’s Day poster contests

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fifth grader from the Resurrection Catholic School in Lakeland will be recognized for her award-winning design for National Missing Children’s Day, which is observed on May 25th.

Audrey Link won both the Florida and National Missing Children’s Day poster contests.

The student won over judges with her touching colored pencil design that depicts a mother and father holding the hands of their missing child, who can only be seen in her shadow.

“When I was brainstorming ideas I looked at last year’s winner and immediately thought shadows,” said Audrey. “I created this idea for my poster through a simple sketch. Afterword I thought of other goods ideas, but I ended up on this one. As you look at the picture, you should think of them once having a memory with a child, but now their child is missing.”

She had submitted her winning poster to the Florida Deparment of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse, which sponsors the contest in Florida and sent her poster to the Department of Justice Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, which sponsors the contest nationally.

National Missing Children’s Day is an annual observation which highlights the issue of child abduction and encourages parents to make child safety a priority.

Audrey was invited to events recognizing the day in both the state and the nation’s capitol. Her poster will be used on billboards throughout the state.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES