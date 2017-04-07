Lakeland residents upset over contamination lawsuit speak out

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lawyers for developer Drummond Company, Inc. want a lawsuit tossed out, and so do some people living in the Oakbridge and Grasslands developments.

The two upscale subdivisions in Lakeland are named in a federal lawsuit that claims developers in Polk County failed to notify thousands of new homeowners that they are living land contaminated by high levels of radiation.

The company at the center of the complaint, Drummond Company, Inc., arranged for News Channel 8 to speak with a group of homeowners who are upset about the lawsuit and want it thrown out.

Since the lawsuit, they say things have changed.

“This is such a nice place to live and yet this cloud is hanging over,” homeowner Tom Graham said.

“Of course being a mom, and all the other moms I know the area, we were certainly concerned about the lawsuit and the allegations of the gamma radiation,” homeowner Maryanne Greene said.

Greene had her home tested for radon, but not gamma radiation.

“If you look at the decay of radon, gamma radiation comes off the decay of radon. So if you don’t have radon, you shouldn’t have gamma radiation,” Greene said.

In fact, the entire group News Channel 8 sat down with said the same. All of their homes had low levels of radon, so they aren’t concerned about radiation.

“My intuition tells me with no rate on existent in my home, I don’t have any levels of gamma radiation that I have to be concerned about,” homeowner Glen Varnadoe said.

They’re more concerned about the lawsuit and the stigma they say that has come with it.

“We’ve been unfairly tainted. This community has been unfairly tainted because of this lawsuit,” Graham said.

A negative perception they claim has brought down their property values and changed the image of the upscale community.

“They have had some people to back away from buying homes here, building homes here,” Graham said.

