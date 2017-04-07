Holmes Beach police warn residents of distraction burglary scam

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Holmes Beach police are warning residents about a distraction burglary scam going around in the area.

Authorities have received reports of multiple people posing as landscapers who ring front door bells and ask homeowners for permission to access their back yard to complete a job.

As this is happening, an accomplice often enters the residence through the backdoor and steals cash and jewelry while the homeowner is occupied.

Police are telling residents to not let anyone in their yard unsupervised.

Anyone who notices similar suspicious activity has been asked to call the Holmes Beach police at 941-708-COPS with a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

