Fugitive in deadly Hillsborough hit and run arrives from Spain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fugitive in a deadly hit-and-run case is back in Hillsborough County, 4 1/2 years after a deadly crash.

Christopher Ponce fled to Spain. Early Friday morning, U.S. marshals brought back to Tampa to face charges.

Ponce made national headlines after he cut off his ankle monitor and left the country. Now that he’s back in jail, the victim’s parents say this doesn’t change their reality at home but they’re certainly happy to be one step closer to justice.

Seeing Ponce escorted to jail was a moment Wade and Lynn Angel waited for, for years. Police say Ponce killed their son William Angel back in 2012.

Wade Angel, William’s dad wanted to ask Ponce this question: “Do you ever think of my son. Or do you just think of yourself? ‘cause I don’t care about him one way or the other. It’s just the fact that he’s totally non-remorseful.”

William was Lynn and Wade Angel’s whole life. “I miss him very much and think of him every day, just a kind hearted soul. He loved everybody,” said Lynn Angel.

Now that he’s gone, Wade has spent his life fighting for justice. “I have stared at his face in my dining room where I had my laptop and I would look at his face every day when I was looking for him,” said Wade Angel.

Ponce was captured in Spain in August. Eight months later, the Angels can finally breathe a sigh of relief. “Before it was just everyone knew he did it and we were waiting for him to come back. Now the court can decide,” said Wade Angel.

The Angel’s will play the waiting game longer as the case works its way through the justice system. But, no matter how much time passes, the pain never gets any easier.

“A part of you aches every day My body aches every day. You’re right, part of me died when he died,” said Lynn Angel.

Ponce should have his first appearance sometime Friday or Saturday. Stay with News Channel 8 and wfla.com for more on this developing story.

