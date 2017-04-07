Florida lawmakers respond to US airstrikes in Syria

(WFLA) – The response from Florida lawmakers was mixed Thursday night after President Donald Trump carried out an deadly attack against a military base in a deeply divided Syria.

President Donald Trump ordered the airstrikes against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in retaliation to this week’s chemical weapons attack that killed at least 72 civilians, including 20 children.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said, “President Trump took the right action and acted decisively. The Assad regime is responsible for the horrendous killings of innocent men, women and children. These chemical attacks against innocent Syrian people are sickening and it’s about time someone stood up for them. I appreciate our brave military heroes who conducted this mission.”

“I think this is an important decisive step that was taken. It is not a message. It is a degrading of the capability of the Syrian regime to carry out further chemical attacks against innocent civilians,” Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said.

Rep. Kathy Castor released the following statement about last night’s U.S. strike against Syria:

“The Tomahawk missile strike on the Syrian air base was an important and targeted response to Bashar Assad’s use of chemical weapons. Russia and Iran should be held accountable as well for their support of Assad and his war on the Syrian people.”

In another statement, Democratic Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said, “I support the administration’s strike on the air base that launched the chemical attack. I hope this teaches President Assad not to use chemical weapons again.”

Rep. Val Demings tweeted, “While I condemn the cruel and evil actions of Assad on innocent women and children, President Trump should have obtained Congressional approval before using military force.”

Demings went on to say, “If the president wants to be proactive and not reactive, the United States should open its doors to the women, children, and men who are being slaughtered by his regime.”

The US should not only work to prevent the heinous abuse of the Assad regime, but provide safe harbor to refugees escaping certain death. pic.twitter.com/gICXxxGP3B — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 7, 2017

