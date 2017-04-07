Festa Italiana

Festa Italiana Weekend started in the spring of 1997 and is an annual multi-day event that honors Italian culture and heritage by showcasing the finest cuisine from the Tampa Bay area’s top restaurants and catering companies, exciting entertainment from world renowned performers, a variety of premier wines and spirits, and a diverse assortment of activities for guests of all ages.

Saturday: Festa Italiana Events: Spend a day with your friends and family at a variety of Festa Italiana Weekend events such as the annual Bocce Ball Invitational, the Italian Idol singing competition, the Homemade Vino Competition, and much more.

Sunday: The culmination of Festa Italiana Weekend concludes with the main event, Festa Italiana. Over 35 of Tampa Bay’s top restaurants and catering companies will serve delicious dishes and tastings. The Main Stage will showcase some of the world’s greatest entertainers, singers and dancers. Festa Italiana kicks off with Sunday Mass Procession followed by food, entertainment, cooking competitions and classes, grape stomping, a children’s area, a Club Italia party tent and a cultural and genealogy area.

