Easter Brunch with Family and Friends

With every Spring season comes the Easter holiday and what better reason to host a get-together with family and friends to celebrate? And while the menu is usually at the top of everyone’s to-do list, a beautiful tablescape is important too! So if you’re planning to host an Easter brunch or party this year, check out these great items from Macy’s for an elegant and festive way to wow your guests with a gorgeous spring tablescape. (www.Macys.com)

Advertisement