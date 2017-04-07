Deputies look for suspects who stole 41 weapons from Ace Hardware store in Lithia

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding suspect(s) in connection to a break-in at a local Ace Hardware store, who stole dozens and dozens of firearms.

Detectives say the unknown suspect(s) cut through a chain lock and smashed the glass door entrance to the garden center, then cut through another chain that blocked the entrance to the store.

They then headed for the back of the store where the guns are located and removed 40 handguns and a long rifle.

Police do not know where they headed when they left the store.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters are also able to report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, but you must call crime stoppers to be eligible for a reward.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering rewards totaling up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

