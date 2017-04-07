Deputies look for suspects who stole 41 weapons from Ace Hardware store in Lithia

By Published:
Unrelated file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding suspect(s) in connection to a break-in at a local Ace Hardware store, who stole dozens and dozens of firearms.

Detectives say the unknown suspect(s) cut through a chain lock and smashed the glass door entrance to the garden center, then cut through another chain that blocked the entrance to the store.

They then headed for the back of the store where the guns are located and removed 40 handguns and a long rifle.

Police do not know where they headed when they left the store.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Tipsters are also able to report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, but you must call crime stoppers to be eligible for a reward.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering rewards totaling up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s