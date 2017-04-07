Delta passengers stranded at TIA, other airports, after Wednesday’s storms

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of Delta passengers are still feeling the effects of this week’s storms.

Since the severe weather rolled through Wednesday, 3,000 flights have been cancelled.

Elaine Sullivan is supposed to be in Boston.

“We had a flight scheduled for 11 this morning that got canceled, had another flight later this evening, now we can’t get out of here until Sunday,” she said.

She’s one of thousands of Delta passengers left in limbo after Wednesday’s southeastern storm system canceled countless flights.

C.J. Hangen is also stuck in Tampa after several delays.

“Management pretty much told us to fend for ourselves,” said Hangen. “They said that 20,000 people are dealing with this issue, so we should deal with it also.”

The delays stem from Delta’s main hub, the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. That airport sends out nearly 1,000 flights every day.

At several airports including TIA, piles of luggage are left in the baggage claim, waiting to be loaded onto the planes that haven’t even arrived.

Joy DeMarco has been waiting on her plane since Thursday.

“They’re all having fun without me,” she said about her trip to Knoxville to visit with friends.

She canceled her trip altogether.

“Even if I got out there tomorrow, I would barely see them and it would be time to come back home,” she said.

Meanwhile, Delta tweeted to passengers, if their flights were canceled, they can get a refund.

