Clearwater council member wants illegal dumping in neighborhoods to stop

Ryan Hughes By Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A city council member in Clearwater is making it his mission to clean up the city—from its beaches and beyond.

Vice Mayor Bill Jonson has heard several complaints about trash and other junk tossed in neighborhoods, specifically the North Greenwood section of the city.

“Even though it’s kind of off the beaten path, it’s not off the beaten path for the people who live in the neighborhood,” Jonson said. “They have every right for beauty.”

Old TV sets, chemicals and other junk has been tossed onto a parcel of land.

Neighbors tell 8 On Your Side the junk has been there for months, if not years.

“This has been like this quite a while,” neighbor Deltarra McCloud said. “It looks bad.”

Jonson said the city will fine the property owner, who lives in Miami, even if he’s not the person who put the junk in that location.

City work crews will likely soon pick up the trash, Jonson said.

He urges people to call the code enforcement or police departments to report illegal dumping.

The city also has a section on its cell phone app where people can report dumping, Jonson said.

