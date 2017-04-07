Cheerleading team suspended after allegations they worked as strippers, escorts

Associated Press Published:
Wikimedia Commons photo credit: MASA

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina college cheerleading team has been suspended during an investigation into allegations its members worked as strippers and escorts.

Local news outlets report Friday an investigatory report obtained under an open records request includes text messages in which current and former members of the Coastal Carolina University cheer team discuss jobs as strippers.

The investigator also wrote that the cheerleaders were paid up to $1,500 for escorting men to events and were also paid in gifts including clothes and designer handbags.

The report noted the cheerleaders did not have sex with clients.

The entire team has been suspended from cheering during the investigation into its activities. According to the investigatory report, university officials began looking into the team after receiving an anonymous letter.

