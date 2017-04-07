Brush fire closes both directions of Gandy Blvd, I-275

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A brush fire has closed a portion of Interstate-275 in St. Petersburg.

Firefighters are on scene of the brush fire at I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.

Both directions of Gandy Blvd. and I-275 closed, as a result of low visibility coming from the smoke.

WFLA News Channel 8 helicopter Eagle 8 flew over the scene of the fire.

Trees near the interstate were on fire and smoke could be seen for miles.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

