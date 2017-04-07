Brush fire burns near Disney World close to I-Drive area apartments

Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—A fire that sparked Friday morning spread to nearby vegetation and came close to an apartment complex near International Drive.

The fire was reported around 11:15 a.m., in the 12500 block of Daryl Carter Parkway, near International Drive.

Fire officials said the blaze had initially been contained, but it flared up for a second time.

The fire is believed to have started as a transformer fire.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene and the Florida Forest Service is en route to help.

