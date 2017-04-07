Brush fire burns near Disney World close to I-Drive area apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH)—A fire that sparked Friday morning spread to nearby vegetation and came close to an apartment complex near International Drive.
The fire was reported around 11:15 a.m., in the 12500 block of Daryl Carter Parkway, near International Drive.
Fire officials said the blaze had initially been contained, but it flared up for a second time.
The fire is believed to have started as a transformer fire.
Orange County Fire Rescue crews are on the scene and the Florida Forest Service is en route to help.
