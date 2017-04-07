12 new cheetah cubs born at Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

NBC Published: Updated:

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (NBC) – Twelve new wild cats have joined the animal kingdom in the nation’s capital.

Two adult cheetahs have given birth to two litters of cubs at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.

The litters produced 12 newborn cubs.

Ten of them are reported to be healthy.

The first litter of five was born on March 23, to a three-year-old female cheetah named Happy.

The second litter came along on March 28 to seven-year-old Miti.

Two of her cubs died shortly after birth.

Altogether, there are four males and six female cubs.

Their parents are part of a breeding program that began seven years ago at Front Royal Institute.

So far, 46 cubs have been born there.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s