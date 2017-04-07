12 new cheetah cubs born at Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (NBC) – Twelve new wild cats have joined the animal kingdom in the nation’s capital.

Two adult cheetahs have given birth to two litters of cubs at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia.

The litters produced 12 newborn cubs.

Ten of them are reported to be healthy.

The first litter of five was born on March 23, to a three-year-old female cheetah named Happy.

The second litter came along on March 28 to seven-year-old Miti.

Two of her cubs died shortly after birth.

Altogether, there are four males and six female cubs.

Their parents are part of a breeding program that began seven years ago at Front Royal Institute.

So far, 46 cubs have been born there.