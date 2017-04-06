WATCH: U.S. Navy Blue Angels grace skies over Magic Kingdom Park

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Thousands of eyes looked to the sky as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over the Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday.
The flight squadron made two flybys over Main Street, USA and the Magic Kingdom Park at 9:30 am.
It’s the second time they’ve graced the skies over the beloved theme park. The team performed similar flybys at the park in 2015.
The Blue Angels are currently en route to perform at this weekend’s the Sun ‘n Fun International Fly-In & Expo at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport.
