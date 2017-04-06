Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill dies at 61

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa-based composer Paul O’Neill, who founded the progressive metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra, has died at 61.
University of South Florida police spokeswoman Renna Reddick tells The Associated Press that O’Neill was found dead in his room by hotel staff at a Tampa Embassy Suites late Wednesday afternoon. She says there were no obvious signs of foul play, and a medical examiner is working to determine an official cause.
The band says in a statement that O’Neill died from a “chronic illness.” The band calls his death “a profound and indescribable loss for us all.”
O’Neill was a rock producer and manager who began putting together Trans-Siberian Orchestra in 1996. The band is best known for its hard rock takes on Christmas staples like “Carol of the Bells.”
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Cops: Woman smoked crack in labor, hid baby in backyard
- Tampa man arrested in Pasco for trying to lure kids from bus stop
- Woman accused of murdering father of her kids raises $35M bail via friends
- Florida’s most popular jelly bean flavor is…
- Woman dumps paraplegic ex-boyfriend in woods, leaves him to die in cold
- Search intensifies for missing Tampa teen in week after disappearance
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born