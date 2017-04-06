Investigative journalist and former atheist, Lee Strobel, set out to disprove the Bible. Instead, he discovered it was the most reliable ancient document known to man. He wrote “The Case for Christ” to share his personal story and the evidence that swayed him. Now, that story is on its way to the big screen, coming to theaters April 7th.

“The book, The Case for Christ, lays out the overwhelming foundation of evidence from which personal faith can rise,” Strobel told the Christian Post. Like the book, the movie will lay out the evidence of Christ’s existence, deity, and resurrection.

The movie’s synopsis says that this retelling “draws on the true story of Lee and Leslie Strobel, whose marriage struggled mightily as her growing faith collided with his determined atheism. The dramatic retelling of their journey offers heart and a human touch on the in-depth research Lee Strobel conducted.”

“The Case for Christ,” was directed by Jonathan M. Gunn (“Do You Believe?“) and written by Brian Bird, (“When Calls the Heart,” “Touched by An Angel”), and stars Mike Vogel (“The Help”), Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”), Academy Award-winner Faye Dunaway (Bonnie and Clyde”), Academy Award nominee Robert Forster (“Jackie Brown”), L. Scott Caldwell (“Lost”) and Frankie Faison (“The Wire”).