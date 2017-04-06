Tampa police look for package thief wearing ‘Swag Don’t Come Cheap’ shirt

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding “Package Pilferer” last seen in Old Seminole Heights.
The thief was caught on home surveillance stealing a package off a porch and speeding off on a bike.
He was wearing a blue t-shirt with “Swag Don’t Come Cheap” written on the front.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS. You may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
