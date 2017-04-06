Tampa man accused of trying to lure kids from Pasco bus stop

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man was arrested Wednesday on attempted kidnapping charges after deputies say he was seen trying to lure children away from a bus stop.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports last month about a man in a Silver Cadillac offering to pick up children from the bus stop at the intersection of Roderick Drive and Collier Parkway.

On two separate occasions, March 14 and March 28, the man approached the children and asked them for help finding his dog.

The children snapped a photo of his car and license plate and contacted authorities who discovered the car belonged to Robert Fenk.

When detectives made contact with Fenk, he denied being in Pasco County, but later confessed to being near the bus stop after it was mentioned he was in contact with authorities.

The victims were able to identify Fenk out of a photo pack and after a lengthy investigation, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody on Thursday and remains at the Pasco County Jail.

