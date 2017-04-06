Speed limit, handicapped child signs installed after Speed Busters visit Pasco neighborhood

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — In this week’s Speed Buster series, WFLA Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey heads back to Holiday for an update on Kingsbury Drive.

Danielle Grosskopf is a mother of six. Safety is an extra concern when this mother is getting her kids off to school, because one of her children has cerebral palsy and another has autism. She lives on Kingsbury Drive, between Mood Road and Bancroft Drive.

When Danielle first contacted Leslee, there was no speed limit sign on Kingsbury Road and cars were whizzing by her home where her bus stop is located.

“We had a truck that blew right by the school bus,” explained the frustrated mother. “We can’t even bring the boys out front and play with them because they’ll go in the street. They don’t know any better,” says older sister Avery Grosskopf.

So, Leslee took the family’s concerns to Pasco County and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. The county and sheriff’s office responded quickly.

Danielle says deputies began patrolling her street during school times. “Yea, we watched them pull over quite a few cars,” says Danielle. They were here while my kids were getting on and off the school bus.

Pasco County installed a speed limit sign and reduced the normal 30 mph limit to a cautionary 20 mph. They also installed a handicap child sign. These were all things Danielle wanted.

Leslee asked Danielle if she noticed any changes when the signs went up. “Yea. I mean there are some cars that we see daily that have actually lowered their speeds.”

So, Leslee took out her Speed Buster gun and began clocking vehicles. She found this time around vehicles in general were going slower. However, Leslee did catch two vehicles going 39 mph.

Danielle and her family realize deputies can’t catch every speeder. But for now, they are grateful for the improvements.

“I’m pretty happy with the results. Whenever we tried to contact someone about it we usually hit a dead end. So It’s nice to see somebody take action,” said Avery. “Well, we are on your side, that’s what we say,” responded Leslee.

If you have a speeding issue in your neighborhood contact Leslee Lacey on her WFLA Facebook page, @WFLALeslee, and she may be able to bring Speed Busters to you.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES