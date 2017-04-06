Report: Murder suspect was upset pregnant girlfriend smoked

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Court documents show that a man accused of killing a Florida police officer had also pulled a gun on his pregnant ex-girlfriend before shooting her seven times.

Markeith Loyd faces multiple charges including first-degree murder. Documents obtained by the Orlando Sentinel say 41-year-old Loyd thought 24-year-old Sade Dixon was cheating on him. He was also upset that she was smoking while pregnant when he confronted her Dec. 13.

Loyd evaded police until Jan. 9 when authorities say he shot 42-year-old Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store.

He was arrested following an extensive manhunt.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed a special prosecutor after Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she wouldn’t seek the death penalty. That prosecutor filed notice of intent Monday to seek the death penalty.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES