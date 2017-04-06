Report: Murder suspect was upset pregnant girlfriend smoked

Markeith Loyd, suspected of fatally shooting a Florida police officer, attends his initial court appearance Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at the Orange County Jail, in Orlando, Fla. Loyd spoke out of turn and was defiant during the appearance on charges of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend. He was injured during his arrest Tuesday night following a weeklong manhunt. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Court documents show that a man accused of killing a Florida police officer had also pulled a gun on his pregnant ex-girlfriend before shooting her seven times.

Markeith Loyd faces multiple charges including first-degree murder. Documents obtained by the Orlando Sentinel say 41-year-old Loyd thought 24-year-old Sade Dixon was cheating on him. He was also upset that she was smoking while pregnant when he confronted her Dec. 13.

Loyd evaded police until Jan. 9 when authorities say he shot 42-year-old Lt. Debra Clayton outside a Wal-Mart store.

He was arrested following an extensive manhunt.

Gov. Rick Scott appointed a special prosecutor after Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she wouldn’t seek the death penalty. That prosecutor filed notice of intent Monday to seek the death penalty.

