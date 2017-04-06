Regulations for Uber, Lyft move ahead in Florida Legislature

By Published:
AP File photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft want Florida lawmakers to pass legislation that will regulate their industry.

A measure (SB 340) imposing regulations on these services advanced to the Senate floor on Thursday after stumbling in the Florida Legislature in recent years. A similar bill unanimously passed the House on Wednesday.

The legislation would reverse local laws like those imposing fees on ride-hailing services in some Florida metropolitan areas. And while local governments would still be able to charge pickup fees at airports, the bill would require taxi drivers to be equally charged.

Other regulations include background checks for drivers to weed out people with certain convictions, including sexual assault and drunken driving. Drivers would also have to get insurance covering death and bodily injury incidents and property damage.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s