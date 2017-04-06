Regulations for Uber, Lyft move ahead in Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft want Florida lawmakers to pass legislation that will regulate their industry.

A measure (SB 340) imposing regulations on these services advanced to the Senate floor on Thursday after stumbling in the Florida Legislature in recent years. A similar bill unanimously passed the House on Wednesday.

The legislation would reverse local laws like those imposing fees on ride-hailing services in some Florida metropolitan areas. And while local governments would still be able to charge pickup fees at airports, the bill would require taxi drivers to be equally charged.

Other regulations include background checks for drivers to weed out people with certain convictions, including sexual assault and drunken driving. Drivers would also have to get insurance covering death and bodily injury incidents and property damage.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES