‘Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon’ opens today at Universal Orlando Resort

By Published:
(Source: Universal Studios)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will open his brand new ride at Universal Studios on Thursday.

“Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” is part of Universal Parks & Resorts, offering guests an opportunity to get up close and personal with the Tonight Show’s most hilarious segments before taking off on an action-packed race through New York against Jimmy Fallon himself.

Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon is the first ride at Universal Studios Orlando to feature an all-new Virtual Line experience. When it’s time for guests to enter the attraction, they’ll get to explore an exciting, interactive pre-show area.

The new attraction brings the full “Tonight Show” experience to life, according to Universal Studio’s blog.  From the 30 Rockefeller Plaza building façade to a live performance from the Ragtime Gals barbershop quartet, the ride immerses guests in NBC Studios history.

