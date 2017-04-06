Point scores twice, Lightning stay alive with win over Leafs

Published:

TORONTO (AP) – Brayden Point scored two goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning kept their slim playoff hopes alive by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Thursday night.

Nikita Kucherov and Michael Bournival also scored for the Lightning, who prevented the Maple Leafs from clinching their first postseason berth in four years. There is only one spot remaining in the Eastern Conference after Ottawa clinched a berth with a 2-1 shootout win at Boston.

Toronto, which would have clinched with a win, needs two points over its final two games – against Pittsburgh and Columbus – to beat out the Lightning and New York Islanders for the last spot.

Nazem Kadri scored the only goal for Toronto, with Frederik Andersen surrendering four goals on 30 shots.

