Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Pancetta-Orange Mussels with Gnocchi

Pancetta-Orange Mussels with Gnocchi

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, Italian bread, and apple turnovers for dessert.

Substitute fresh basil or rosemary sprigs for different flavors.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Frozen Seafood

2 (16-oz) packages garlic butter sauce marinated mussels

Produce

1 orange, for zest/juice

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 cup grape tomatoes

5 oz fresh presliced sweet onions (1 cup)

Deli

4 oz diced pancetta

Dry Grocery

16 oz gnocchi pasta

From Your Pantry

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare mussels through step 1 (10 minutes)

Complete mussels; serve (10 minutes)

Recipe: Pancetta-Orange Mussels with Pasta

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 oz Deli diced pancetta

5 oz fresh presliced sweet onions (1 cup)

1 orange, for zest/juice

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 (16-oz) packages frozen garlic butter sauce marinated mussels

16 oz gnocchi pasta

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

Steps:

1. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan medium-high 1–2 minutes. Place oil, pancetta, and onions in pan; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring

occasionally, or until onions are tender. Zest/grate orange peel (no white; 2 teaspoons); squeeze orange for juice (1/4 cup).

2. Stir in thyme sprigs, zest, and juice; simmer 3 minutes. Halve tomatoes.

3. Add mussels, gnocchi, and tomatoes; cover and cook 7–8 minutes or until mussels have opened. (Discard mussels that do not

open.) Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 760kcal; FAT 35g; SAT FAT 7g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 130mg; SODIUM 1570mg; CARB 61g; FIBER 3g; SUGARS 5g; PROTEIN 53g; VIT A 25%; VIT C 70%; CALC 8%; IRON 8%