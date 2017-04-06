Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Pancetta-Orange Mussels with Gnocchi

Pancetta-Orange Mussels with Gnocchi
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with fresh salad blend, Italian bread, and apple turnovers for dessert.
Substitute fresh basil or rosemary sprigs for different flavors.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Frozen Seafood
2 (16-oz) packages garlic butter sauce marinated mussels
Produce
1 orange, for zest/juice
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1 cup grape tomatoes
5 oz fresh presliced sweet onions (1 cup)
Deli
4 oz diced pancetta
Dry Grocery
16 oz gnocchi pasta
From Your Pantry
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare mussels through step 1 (10 minutes)
Complete mussels; serve (10 minutes)
Recipe: Pancetta-Orange Mussels with Pasta
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 4 Servings)
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
4 oz Deli diced pancetta
5 oz fresh presliced sweet onions (1 cup)
1 orange, for zest/juice
2 sprigs fresh thyme
2 (16-oz) packages frozen garlic butter sauce marinated mussels
16 oz gnocchi pasta
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
Steps:
1. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan medium-high 1–2 minutes. Place oil, pancetta, and onions in pan; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring
occasionally, or until onions are tender. Zest/grate orange peel (no white; 2 teaspoons); squeeze orange for juice (1/4 cup).
2. Stir in thyme sprigs, zest, and juice; simmer 3 minutes. Halve tomatoes.
3. Add mussels, gnocchi, and tomatoes; cover and cook 7–8 minutes or until mussels have opened. (Discard mussels that do not
open.) Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 760kcal; FAT 35g; SAT FAT 7g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 130mg; SODIUM 1570mg; CARB 61g; FIBER 3g; SUGARS 5g; PROTEIN 53g; VIT A 25%; VIT C 70%; CALC 8%; IRON 8%