Not enough evidence found for Bondi, Trump bribery complaint

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi before a speech by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A southwest Florida prosecutor assigned by the governor to investigate a bribery complaint against President Donald Trump and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has found insufficient evidence to move forward.

Fort Myers-area State Attorney Stephen Russell presented Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday with the results of an investigation.

The complaint stemmed from scrutiny last year over a $25,000 campaign contribution Bondi received from Trump in 2013. Bondi asked for the donation about the same time her office was being asked about a New York investigation of alleged fraud at Trump University. The investigation came after numerous complaints filed against Bondi by a Massachusetts attorney.

A prosecutor working for Russell’s office concluded that there is no reasonable suspicion that Trump or Bondi broke Florida’s bribery law.

