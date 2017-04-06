Not a match? Florida will give voters a chance to fix ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A bill that requires county elections officials to notify voters if their signatures on vote-by-mail ballots don’t match their registration forms is heading to Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill Thursday two weeks after the House also passed it unanimously.

Right now elections officials can reject ballots if signatures don’t match without notifying voters.

If Scott signs the bill, voters will now be given a chance to prove questioned ballots are theirs.

Supports have said sometimes people’s signatures change with age, a problem that particularly affects the elderly.

