Motorcyclists busted going over 100 mph on Courtney Campbell Cswy.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Four speeding motorcyclists were busted for reckless driving on Wednesday evening after riding at ridiculous high speeds.
Three of the four motorcyclists were caught on the Courtney Campbell Causeway going at speeds higher than 100 mph.
Two of the three suspects, Matthew Walters and Vida Sattakeh can be seen in the mugshots above provided by the Clearwater Police Department.
