Morales hits grand slam, Blue Jays beat Rays 5-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Kendrys Morales hit his fourth career grand slam, Marcus Stroman pitched 6 1/3 effective innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Thursday night.

Morales homered off Blake Snell (0-1) in the third. Stroman (1-0), the MVP of last month’s World Baseball Classic, allowed one run and six hits in his 2017 debut.

Snell gave up five runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. The lefty struck out five and walked five.

Darwin Barney had a one-out single in the third, and Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista both drew two-out walks before Morales sent an 0-1 pitch into left-center field seats for a 4-0 lead.

Toronto didn’t homer in losing both games during a season-opening series at Baltimore. The Blue Jays have never gone homerless in their first three games of a season.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES