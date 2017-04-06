Legendary insult comic Don Rickles dies at 90

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) – Legendary comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, according to his spokesperson.

Media outlet TMZ reports he died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home on Thursday morning.

The influential comic is best known for his appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Dean Martin Show,” and was close buddies with Frank Sinatra during the days of the legendary “Rat Pack.”

He’s considered one of the best “insult comics” and was often the master of ceremonies at celebrity roasts at The Friar’s Club and on television.

In the late 60’s, Rickles hosted his own TV show “The Don Rickles Show” on ABC.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Sklar and two children, Mindy and Larry.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES