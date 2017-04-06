Gainesville dog rescued after falling into 30-foot-deep sinkhole

Associated Press Published:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A 10-year-old pug named Cookie is safe and sound and falling into a giant sinkhole following a heavy rainstorm in north Florida.

Crews from multiple agencies worked five hours to lift her to safety Tuesday night near Gainesville.

The Gainesville Sun reports Cookie followed owner Patricia Langston to her barn on Tuesday evening. The dog stopped to scratch. As she took a step forward, the ground opened up and Cookie tumbled into the hole.

Laurel Johanson, Cookie’s other owner, says the dog disappeared from sight in the 30-foot-deep sinkhole.

The University of Florida’s Veterinary Emergency Treatment Service and other crews dug for hours until fourth-year veterinary student Jennifer Groover was finally lowered into the hole to get Cookie. She says the dog scrambled into her lap and they were hoisted to safety.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s