Fugitive Christopher Ponce brought back to Tampa Bay area, flanked by US Marshals

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wade and Lynn Angel stood anxiously at Tampa international airport. They had tears in their eyes and anxiety in their heart. But, at the same time, they also had relief.

After four and a half years of waiting, hoping, praying and wanting their son’s accused killer, Christopher Ponce, is to return to Tampa Bay after being on the run.

Ponce is accused of driving drunk and killing their son and a wrong way crash back in 2012.

“I miss William,” his mother told News Channel 8 during an exclusive interview Thursday.

“A part of me died the day that he died, my body literally aches every day with grief. He is a part of me.”

During the judicial process, detectives tell us that Ponce cut his ankle monitor, fled to Spain and was caught several years later after being the subject of international headlines and CNN’s show, “The Hunt.”

Now, nearly five years later, Wade and Lynn stand with a sign in their hand that reads, “Justice for William,” and they wait to look at Ponce in the face.

The fugitive is traveling with US marshals right now, sources said, on a Delta flight that originated in Spain, stopped in Atlanta, and is set to land at TIA.

