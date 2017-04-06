Florida’s most popular jelly bean flavor is…

(WFLA) — When it comes to jelly beans, Floridians agree one flavor is better than all the others. It’s the Watermelon flavor.

Candystore.com surveyed 10,000 candy fans, who ranked their beloved jelly bean flavors in all 50 states, and then the 32 most popular flavors nationally.

Black licorice, which is one of the original flavors from the 1970s, ranked as the most popular jelly bean flavor across the country.

Nationally, after black licorice, the top five include buttered popcorn, watermelon, cherry and cinnamon.

But, Florida’s favorites are a bit different. Watermelon is followed by peach, and then juicy pear.

Check out this interactive map showing all of the most popular jelly bean flavors by state:

