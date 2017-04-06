Florida passes bill to allow therapy animals in court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Children testifying in court in abuse, abandonment and neglect cases would be allowed the help of therapy animals under a bill heading to Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously Thursday a week after the House also unanimously passed it.

It expands a law that already allows therapy animals for victims testifying in sexual offense cases.

A legislative analysis of the bill says that research has shown animals reduce stress in children, and three Florida district courts that have allowed them have reported positive results.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES