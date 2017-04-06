Fire rescue crews battle Citrus County brush fire

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue crews are actively working to contain a 15-acre fire in Citrus County.

Helicopters are water bombing the area as fire rescue crews work to suppress the fire.

#Vesperfire 15 acres Citrus Co. Water drops have begun. Crews still working control lines. pic.twitter.com/x11oATHmsy — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) April 6, 2017

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES