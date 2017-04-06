Fire crews working to contain Venice brush fire

By Published:

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire behind the Pinebrook Clubhouse in Venice.

Fire Chief Shawn Carvey reports the fire is about 75 percent contained.

Firefighters are continuing to work on several flare ups.

The Clubhouse was evacuated, but there are no additional evacuations.

About two acres burned.  Residents reported seeing lightning in the area shortly before 3 p.m. when units were called to the scene.

No structures were damaged in the fire.  Fire officials are investigating the cause.

Venice Fire units will likely be on scene at Featherbed Lane overnight.

Residents in the area should expect an odor of smoke and haze into Friday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s