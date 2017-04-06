Fire crews working to contain Venice brush fire

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire behind the Pinebrook Clubhouse in Venice.

Fire Chief Shawn Carvey reports the fire is about 75 percent contained.

Firefighters are continuing to work on several flare ups.

The Clubhouse was evacuated, but there are no additional evacuations.

About two acres burned. Residents reported seeing lightning in the area shortly before 3 p.m. when units were called to the scene.

No structures were damaged in the fire. Fire officials are investigating the cause.

Venice Fire units will likely be on scene at Featherbed Lane overnight.

Residents in the area should expect an odor of smoke and haze into Friday.

