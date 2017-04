BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible shooting in Bradenton.

Around 7:45 this morning, deputies responded to a possible shooting at a mobile home park at 570 5th Avenue West.

When they arrived, deputies discovered that a male was in the clubhouse possibly with another male subject.

It’s unknown at this time whether a shooting occurred, or not.

SWAT is on the scene, and the investigation continues.

