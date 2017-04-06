Demand for Tampa luxury tower is strong

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Apartments at the Virage Bayshore in Tampa are selling out like hotcakes.

The 24-story luxury tower, which boasts full-size kitchens, living rooms and terraces overlooking the water is already half-full, and developers haven’t even formally opened sales.

Brokers have already received deposits on more than half of the 71 residences due to an unprecedented amount of unsolicited inquiries from potential buyers.

“So many people have contacted us in the past few months, looking to reserve a residence in Virage, that we’re thrilled now to begin formal sales,” said Jay Tallman, principal of Ascentia Development Group. “This new Sales Gallery will provide buyers with a fully immersive look at their new homes.”

The site of the tower is the last unclaimed parcel on Bayshore zoned for a high-rise tower.

The tower includes penthouse residences, spanning 6,900-square-feet with panoramic views of Hillsborough Bay, South Tampa and downtown.

Other residences range in size from 2,400 to 4,500-square feet.

All residences feature a private elevator entrance, 10-foot ceilings, and access to an infinity-edge pool overlooking Bayshore, a wellness center, pet grooming facilities and 24-hour staffed reception.

Formal sales begin on Saturday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES