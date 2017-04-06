Crews working to contain North Port brush fire, homes under voluntary evacuation

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews are working to contain a fire at the Deer Prairie Preserve in North Port Thursday evening.

The fire is 10 acres, according to the Florida Department of Forestry’s Patrick Mahoney.

There is no word on any sort of containment.

Several homes are under voluntary evacuations.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this developing story.

