Crews working to contain brush fire in Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire in Oldsmar.

The fire is burning at Douglas Road and Racetrack Road, in the Brooker Creek Preserve.

East Lake Fire Rescue confirmed the fire is estimated to be about 40 acres.  The fire is about 80% contained.

No structures are endangered by the fire, but it will likely burn overnight.

Firefighters from East Lake Fire Rescue, Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, Oldsmar Fire Rescue, Dunedin Fire Rescue and the Florida Division of Forestry helped fight the fire.

